It’s coming.
City administrators said Tuesday the City of Lawton will implement once-a-week residential trash collection April 5, almost a year after announcing plans to change the city’s long-standing twice-a-week system. The City Council approved the change in Spring 2020, as part of the 2020-2021 budget. At the time, officials said once-a-week service would save about $400,000 in the solid waste division budget, with others saying Lawton is one of the few large cities that still offers residents the option of twice-a-week pickup.
While the change initially was set to occur in October (the beginning of the city’s second fiscal quarter), it was pushed back to January (the third quarter) before city administrators told the City Council Tuesday that the implementation date will be April 5. Part of the delay has been securing the necessary equipment, city officials said, necessary because of another change the city will make for its residential customers: once a month curbside collection of bulk debris.
Now, residents are given two free bulk collections at their residences in a year; beyond that, a per pickup fee is charged. The new collection system will provide that bulk pickup once a month for all residential customers, giving residents the option of setting out items that won’t fit into their polycarts.
Jason Mansel, solid waste collection supervisor, said his division has secured the final equipment it needs, including four rear-loading sanitation trucks and three new grapple arm trucks, clearing the way for an April launch.
There is work to do before that is done, Mansel said, explaining Lawton has been divided into quadrants, with every residence assigned a day of the week for its weekly trash collection and a day of the month for bulk waste pickup.
“We’ll start to prepare maps for residents,” he said, explaining residents will know well in advance of the start date when they will set out their household debris.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the city staff is developing an information plan and will release the details of the new program in coming weeks.
Mansel said residents will be provided with maps and a calendar, so they will know “for the next 12 months when trash and bulk collection is.”
The new method also prompted the City of Lawton to lay in a new supply of polycarts, the large containers assigned to specific addresses. Each residential structure with a City of Lawton utility account is provided one free polycart. Additional carts are provided for a fee, and Mansel said that fee is $5.20 per container. The polycarts are being obtained from a new vendor, meaning they look different from existing carts and have a new logo.
Those carts will begin being placed at city residences this week, and Mansel said there will sufficient carts (and a short enough turn around time for new orders) to assign as many polycarts to a single residence as tenants want.
Information about the system, to include limits on bulk waste, will be provided to residents within the next month, Mansel said.