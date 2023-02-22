The City Council and those who own property near Lake Ellsworth have been assured membership on one of the City of Lawton’s recreational boards.
Council members directed the changes to the Lakes and Land Commission, a citizens board tasked with making recommendations on items dealing with city lakes and related lands. Existing code specifies seven members: five living within the City of Lawton corporate limits, and the other two living anywhere within Comanche County. Mayor Stan Booker said while Lake Lawtonka has been represented on the commission, Lake Ellsworth “has been the stepchild,” often without representation on the commission.