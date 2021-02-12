The City of Lawton expects to name members of the newly created Race Relations Commission by month’s end.
City Council members unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt the ordinance that creates the commission, which is designed to “open dialogue and communication” about race relations challenges. Tuesday’s approval comes eight months after the council authorized the 15-member board, following incidents across the nation that increased in severity — and community response — in 2020.
Mayor Stan Booker appointed a three-member council study committee to help city staff craft the details that would create the commission and govern its activities. Kelea Fisher, the assistant city attorney who worked with the study committee, said members expect to present nominees for commission membership at the Feb. 23 council meeting. Under the city code, the study committee will present the names of 12 residents for membership on the board, while Booker will appoint three others. The council is to vote on accepting those nominees.
“We had some excellent candidates,” said Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, one of the study committee members.
Fisher said the commission’s work will be directed toward improving race relations in the community. Creation of that board was one of two actions the city took in Summer 2020; council members also approved creation of a citizens advisory board to work with Lawton Police Department.
Booker, who initiated the agenda item that led the council to direct creation of the commission, said it was prompted by members of the local community who had met in the weeks following the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“We have the most racially diverse community in the state,” Booker said at the time, explaining the concept for a commission that would provide information and recommendations to the mayor, but also work independently on issues identified by its members.
Booker said he selected three council members for that study committee because they each have a background in social sciences: Ward 7 Councilwoman/committee chair Onreka Johnson, Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton and Hankins. Those council members also will serve as non-voting members of the Race Relations Commission. The mayor also may choose to participate as a non-voting member.
By definition, the commission is to collaborate with community partners to identify racial barriers, promote racial unity, develop opportunities for racial equality, and implement solutions. The ordinance also sets 10 broad categories that will be focus areas, duties and powers for the commission, and some of those duties are tied to four standing subcommittees that also were created: community empowerment, community outreach, diversity and building racial equity.
Areas include:
• Community empowerment: link racial minorities to community resources needed to help break the cycle of racism and facilitate economic and social development.
• Community outreach: host forums and community conversations to identify racially-related concerns, issues and challenges to develop and implement solutions.
• Diversity engagement: create partnerships to provide cultural competence and humility, diversity and inclusion, sensitivity training and other platforms focused on improving race relations.
• Building racial equality: collaborate with community-based entities to identify and develop solutions to eliminate racial inequalities and any instances of institutional racism within local government.
Other goals range from heightening awareness of contributing to the development of the community, to developing and promoting programs that promote inclusivity, to presenting annual reports to the council and mayor.