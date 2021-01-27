The City Council designated a construction firm to renovate tennis courts in city parks, during a meeting Tuesday that also had the group directing city staff to solicit bids for a new round of residential street work.
And, after spending more than an hour in executive session, the council unanimously voted to give long-time Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson a new two-year contract.
Tuesday’s decision on Merritt Tennis and Track Systems is the second time in five months that the council agreed it wanted the Oklahoma City firm to renovate and resurface tennis courts, starting with those in Greer Park and 35th Division Park. In August, the council approved a proposal that would have made the City of Lawton part of a contract that Merritt already had with Lawton Public Schools to renovate/resurface tennis courts at its sites. But, city attorneys later called the process “legally insufficient” and city staff set out to solicit bids through requests for proposals.
Merritt Tennis and Track Systems was one of three firms that submitted bids, but it wasn’t the low bidder. A $164,317.34 bid from Hellas Construction, Houston, Texas, was the low bid, but city analysis showed that firm did not fulfill all criteria, including its failure to submit an affidavit of payment, a certificate of insurance and work details.
City staff said Merritt filled all those criteria and also won praise from Lawton Public Schools for its work on school courts. While Merritt bid a total of $248,750 to upgrade tennis courts in 12 city parks, the initial phase will focus on two: Greer Park at Meadowbrook and Northwest 38th Street, $82,000; and 35th Division Park at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, $22,000.
The request for proposals that invited firms to bid specifies the city has the right to award a portion or all of the remaining work, notifying the vendor when appropriate. City officials have not indicated when the project would begin, but Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said school officials already have said they are bringing a tennis tournament to Lawton in March “and are working on two others.”
“Lawton Public Schools fixed theirs, Cameron fixed theirs,” Hampton said, of other entities that have upgraded tennis courts that now could be used for tournament play.
The Greer Park project includes eight tennis courts, while 35th Division Park has two courts. The most costly portion of the work is associated with resurfacing, but other work includes sealing cracks, cleaning, and replacing nets. Other courts listed on the city’s master list include Gray Warr Park, Northwest 79th Street and Taylor; Toby Morris Park, Southwest 7th Street and Southwest I Avenue; George M. Lee Park, Southwest 6th Street and Belmont; O.H. Arnold Park, Northeast Euclid and Bell; Panther Park, Pioneer and Fulllerton; Mattie Beal Park, South 11th Street and Park Avenue; Lawton Heights Park, Northwest 15th and Taft; Putney Park, Northwest 63rd Street and Ferris; and Stephens Park, Northwest 23rd Street and Baltimore.
Council members also extended their contract with Nathan Johnson, who has been the city’s municipal judge since 2009. The two-year contract includes a 5 percent pay raise. As municipal judge, Johnson is one of four city employees who are hired and fired by the council (the other three are city manager, city clerk and city attorney).