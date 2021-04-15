The City of Lawton will be releasing any interest it has in the north Lawton area known as Butch Suttle Park.
The site, located at Northwest 24th Street and Pollard Avenue in the Sheridan Addition, has been considered as a city park since the housing addition was platted in 1952. But, while the City of Lawton assumed control of the site and it is designated as park space, the property was never dedicated to the city as a park, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski. The 3.5-acre park tract contains playground equipment and a basketball court.
That information recently came to light when MRE Capital, the developer of the Apple Run and Deer Park apartment complex on the south side of the park land, approached the city about a need for a piece of the property in the park as part of their renovations. The firm is renovating the old Apple Run and Deer Park apartment complexes into a single complex with 152 units suitable for low-income residents, under a $13 million renovation project.
Rogalski said the developer reached out to the City of Lawton about the possibility of purchasing or leasing all or a portion of the park, to house a storm shelter they will built for the apartment complex. That request launched a search by city officials to determine if that was possible (some park space is dedicated to the city with restrictions).
Rogalski said the search uncovered the fact that the tract was never dedicated to the City of Lawton. While Sheridan Additions 2 and 3 show the tract as a city park, the only documentation uncovered by the city research shows the tract platted as residential lots in Sheridan Addition 1.
“It was never dedicated to us as a park,” Rogalski said, adding that despite that lack of record, the city has been maintaining the area as a park since 1952.
That left city staff wondering what to do, in light of the fact the council has directed city staff to divest itself of the some of the more than 80 parks/park space listed on the city inventory, and because the developer has expressed an interest in leasing not only the area he needs as a storm shelter but the rest of the park as well, with the promise to upgrade and maintain the area as a park.
“The last thing we want to do is own another park,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, adding his suggestion was to allow the property to go back to its owners/heirs and let MRE Capital negotiate with them to secure the property.
Council members said that frees the City of Lawton from the cost of maintaining the area. Burk said the idea behind divesting itself of park space is allowing the city to concentrate its resources on a smaller number of parks.
In response to questions from the council, Rogalski said the City of Lawton doesn’t have any right to the site, meaning it would have to work with the current owners/heirs to secure those rights if the council wants to keep it in the city inventory. Without that intervention, the developer would have the right to contact the owners and work something out, the decision the council ultimately made.
The council indicated its support of the apartment renovation project in January 2019, when it signed a resolution supporting MRE Capital’s plan to renovate the complex into housing for low-income residents, after winning low-income housing tax credits. At the time, city officials said the deteriorating buildings, which date to the late 1940s or early 1950s, had deteriorated to the point they met the definition of blighted and also harbored criminal activities. MRE Capital also renovated the south Lawton apartment complex now known as Sanders Heights.