You can take it off.
The City Council, without discussion, repealed its mask mandate Tuesday, meaning masks/facial coverings no longer are required in commercial structures and other indoor settings accessible by the general public. While the council had three options before them, members unanimously chose the option that repealed the mandate that they set in place in July 2020, effective immediately. Two other options — stricken from the agenda after the council’s decision — could have allowed the mandate to be repealed in 30 days, or kept it in place but expanded the list of exemptions and set a “sunset provision” when the ordinance could have expired.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who made the motion to repeal the mandate, said he and other members of the council’s mask committee already had met twice this week to discuss the issue.
“We worked hard to work out a solution,” he said, adding the ultimate decision was to repeal the mandate immediately because more residents are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines and to offer “peace and harmony.”
He and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who seconded the motion, emphasized that individual businesses still have the ability to set mask mandates for their establishments.
“I respect and honor those decisions,” Burk said.
Warren said while the mandate was repealed, it is important for residents to continue social distancing and hand washing, two of the three recommended procedures that health care officials have said are important in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Warren said without those precautions, the city could end up “right back in the same situation.”
Before the council took its vote, Brandie Combs, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5, said she recommended the council maintain Lawton’s mask mandate for a little longer. Combs said she and other health care professionals are concerned about the effects of spring break, which was last week for many Oklahoma students.
“We’re still in a pandemic,” Combs said, adding she understands many residents are ready to remove their masks and see the end of the pandemic, and there is “no one who wants the pandemic behind us more than health care professionals and businesses.”
Combs said her concern about repealing the mandate is that “we’re not there yet” in terms of controlling the pandemic, adding there still are concerns to address.
Combs’ new wasn’t all bad. She said Oklahoma has continued to see declines in new cases of COVID-19, in hospitalization rates and in the seven-day averages. And, Oklahomans are getting vaccines, although not in the numbers health care professionals would like to see.
Combs said in Comanche County, the overall vaccination rate for residents age 16 and older is 20.8 percent, while for the age 65 and older group, the rate is 59.4 percent. That number falls when counting those who have received both doses of the vaccine: 12 percent of those ages 16 and older; 45.1 percent for ages 65 and older.
Combs said there is a concern with the vaccine, which is why wearing masks remains important: there hasn’t been enough study done to determine if those who receive the vaccine can still transmit the virus. She said while the vaccine has been proven to lower incidents of death and hospitalization, “I don’t know if I could infect other people.”
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, referring to Combs concerns about waiting for the two-week incubation period after spring break to pass before lifting the mandate, asked when concerns would end, noting the approach of Memorial Day in May, then the Fourth of July and other family-friendly events.