Lawton no longer has a general business license requirement.

City Council members made the decision Friday during a special meeting witnessed by an auditorium full of angry business owners who had opposed the requirements that accompanied the new business license, and were confused about exactly how rules applied — and to whom.

Myndee Orlando waits for customers at the window of her coffee shop, Warrior's Blood Coffee Co. Orlando is among the business owners with strong criticisms about a general business license requirement that was being applied to some businesses for the first time, before City Council members voted Friday to repeal it.
Disgruntled business owners listen Friday as City Council members discuss a new general business license requirement that had been in place. The council voted to repeal the ordinance.