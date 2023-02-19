Lawton no longer has a general business license requirement.
City Council members made the decision Friday during a special meeting witnessed by an auditorium full of angry business owners who had opposed the requirements that accompanied the new business license, and were confused about exactly how rules applied — and to whom.
The council's unanimous decision to immediately repeal the general business license centered on a requirement placed into the city's business codes in 2022 as part of the 2022-2023 budget. Simply stated, the new requirement required businesses not already covered by city licensing codes to apply for a general business license, a process that would have involved a background check for the business owner, and submission of a floor plan for the business, parking information, and copies of state license and tax documents. City officials had estimated the new provision would generate about $100,000.
While the requirement went into effect July 1, 2022, the beginning of the new fiscal year, city staff delayed implementation until Jan. 1 to get businesses used to the idea. City officials said last week they would begin enforcing the requirement.
The response from business owners was loud and critical, with both provisions and the confusion surrounding the process.
Myndee Orlando, owner of Warrior's Blood Coffee Co., said her husband tried several times to get clarification on provisions. Orlando said she knows of people who feared they would lose their businesses because of what the background check might find, and others were threatening to leave Lawton.
"Businesses in Lawton will be shut down," Orlando said, adding some successful business owners have actions in their distant past they feared would affect their future.
Eddie Hamra, whose Edward's Men's Wear dates back almost 69 years, said while he came to understand the reason for the business license, he opposes the background check he was told was intended to protect people against criminals but only applied to the business owner. And he criticized city officials for not making owners aware of the new provision.
"Communication is a problem," he said.
Trent Dockstetter, one of three business owners who spoke Friday, criticized a process that requires an inspection business owners had to fund, and questioned what would happen to long-existing businesses that didn't meet all existing building codes. He said there already are laws that require convicted felons and sex offenders to register, providing protection for the public. He also said police must have probable cause to do such checks, so he isn't certain the city could do them legally.
"What is the probable cause?" Dockstetter asked, to loud applause.
"You're making it harder for people to do business," said businessman Mike Cornish, adding if the city's intent was to generate revenue, it needed another tactic. "It's an over-reach."
Small business owner and former council member Dwight Tanner said the council should be implementing policies that support small business, not ones that overburden them. He cited benefits small business owners bring to the city, from the sales taxes they generate to the money they bring through expenses related to operating a business. Tanner said he opposes the requirement, calling it "an infringement on a citizen's rights."
City staff had been ready to recommend the council suspend enforcement of the new license for 90 days, to work out problems, and to drop the broad background check requirement. But council members cut off that discussion. They ultimately agreed with Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh's motion to repeal the provisions within city code directly related to the general business license and to reimburse anyone who already has paid the $161 fee for that license.
Community Services Director Charlotte Brown, who researched the issue surrounding implementation of the new regulation (she wasn't in charge of the department then), said one reason was to help city staff address businesses who already fell under requirements to hold city business licenses, but were not renewing them. Brown said existing code only allowed the city to charge those businesses late fees, which is why a requirement was developed for all businesses operating in Lawton to hold city licenses.
She said the ordinance was revised to give "more teeth" (the ordinance now sets penalties for those who don't renew licenses) and to provide safety mechanisms for the public and for emergency responders who might need to enter the businesses for emergencies.