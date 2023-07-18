Action to create a new city entity to manage city lakes is expected to dovetail with operations at School House Slough as city officials move forward with plans to find a new operator for the concession area.

The City of Lawton has been managing the area since Jan. 1 after long-time concessionaire Kent Waller ended his tenure Dec. 31, 2022. While City Council members have been talking since fall about the issue, there hasn’t been much movement in deciding how the concession area would operate, beyond direction last month to seek bids for an automated fueling system for those who use the lake.

Recommended for you