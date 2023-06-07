Lawton City Council puts temporary hold on employee pay increase

City Council members put a temporary hold Tuesday on a plan to give all general employees a pay raise.

It’s not that the council didn’t like the idea of a new pay plan that would go into effect July 1, with the start of the new fiscal year. Rather, it was that Mayor Stan Booker voiced concerns about creating a new executive-level salary category that would benefit only one existing employee. He didn’t want the council voting on the pay plan until the agenda item was rewritten to allow the council to amend specific provisions.

