City Council members have adopted a formal policy governing interaction between themselves and city staff.
While the city charter — city government’s guiding document —already restricts interactions between council and staff, this policy allows officials “to diligently comply” with the charter. The policy’s introduction states council members and employees experience “significant workloads and tremendous stress in making decisions that could impact thousands of lives,” but despite those pressures, they are “called upon to exhibit appropriate behavior toward each other and the public at all times.”
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, one of the item initiators, said such policies are becoming commonplace for cities, and this policy has been recommended by the Oklahoma Municipal League.
“I think this is good,” Burk said, of what he called a great policy.
But, the policy isn’t without critics. Resident Paul Greene told council members he objects to what he called an effort to limit the civil rights of employees, who should be “free to speak in any form or fashion.”
Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson said while the policy limits the activities of city employees, that provision only applies while employees are on duty. The policy itself specifies the provision “shall not prohibit the ordinary exercise of one’s right to express his opinions and to vote.”
Burk and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren did not say what led to their proposal of a council policy on elected official and employee interaction. But in October, the council — after discussing the issue several times in executive session — said they had not found violation of their harassment policy after a charge levied by a city employee against Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh. While not finding a violation, action taken that night cautioned council members to act in a professional manner when interacting with city staff, refraining from raising their voices or acting “in a manner that could be perceived as unprofessional.”
Under city charter, neither council members nor the mayor may direct the appointment or removal of any person from office or employment with the city, except for the four employees hired by the council (city manager, city clerk, city attorney and municipal judge). And, except for the purpose of inquiry, the mayor and council are to deal with the city’s administrative service “solely through the city manager” and may not give orders on administrative manners to any subordinate of the city manager (all city employees except those who work for the council).
Those same provisions are echoed in the new council policy, which also references additional restrictions on council member communications with members of the police and fire bargaining units. Limited secretarial support is provided to council members via the city manger’s office; requests for additional staff support are to be directed tot the city manager.
The policy also specifies for council members:
•Unprofessional actions, gestures or language during elected official and employee interactions are prohibited and shall be reported to the city manager or mayor as appropriate.
•Public criticism about the performance of an individual employee “should not be made by elected officials.” Concerns should be directed to the city manager in private conversation or correspondence.
•Elected officials may not influence or attempt to influence employees under the direction of the city manager on the performance of their duties.
•The council will investigate alleged violations of the policy by elected officials and contract employees under their direction. Neither the complainant nor the accused shall attend a meeting together until the issue is resolved. If a violation is found, the council may take disciplinary action, to include admonishments, warnings, reprimands or censures.
For city employees:
•No employee, while on duty or in uniform, may work for or against, or attempt to influence, the nomination, election or defeat of any candidate for mayor or council member, or recall mayor or council member. That is not to be taken as prohibition of the ordinary exercise of the right to express opinions.
•The city manager will investigate alleged violations of the policy by employees. Neither the complainant nor the accused shall attend a meeting together until the issue is resolved. If an employee is found to be in violation, the city manager or designee may take disciplinary action in accordance to provisions in Chapter 17 of city code, which ranges from warnings to termination.