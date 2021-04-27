The Lawton City Council on Tuesday approved designating $81,000 to FISTA Development Trust Authority to cover a marketing campaign by Freestyle Creative, Moore. That firm has outlined a $98,200 “rebranding” campaign deemed crucial to halt the mall’s decline by the trust authority and Intouch Management Services (hired by the trust authority in January to operate the retail side of Central Mall).
Lawton's wading pools may not be closed this summer after all. The council directed city staff to continue with plans to open wading pools and the municipal pool next month.
The council also approved designating T&G Construction, Lawton, as the firm to tackle road repairs in the west Lawton Industrial Park.
T&G bid $1,292,259.18 on a project centered on Ard Street and Neal Boulevard, access roads within the industrial area. The firm will rebuild the intersection of the two streets; mill and overlay 3,700 feet of Neal Boulevard and 1,800 feet of Ard Street; and rebuild 600 feet of Ard, north of West Lee Boulevard, for drainage improvements. The project is expected to take almost a year.
