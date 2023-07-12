South 11th Street bridge 2

In this file photo from June a sign at the Wolf Creek bridge on South 11th Street warns the structure is restricted to vehicles weighing 13 tons or less. Lawton residents will go to the polls Sept. 12 to approve a 10-year extension of the ad valorem program to pay for upgrades to city streets and bridges.

 File photo

The Lawton City Council finalized the ballot language on Tuesday, then immediately recessed to sign the necessary paperwork to get the measure on the Set. 12 ballot. The council was facing a deadline of Thursday to approve the ballot language and submit the measure to the Comanche County Election Board.

