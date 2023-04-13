Police armored vehicle

Law enforcement rides to an incident in a Lenco BearCat, in a file photo from the Lenco Armored Vehicles/Lenco Industries website. Lawton Police Department will be looking at the vehicles, as it prepares to purchase an armored vehicle for the department.

 Photo courtesy Lenco Industries

Lawton Police Department is proceeding with plans to buy a new armored vehicle.

Police Chief James Smith explained the project to the City Council this week, saying plans to replace the purchase of fire apparatus with the $354,100 police vehicle is a credible use of money in the REVRB Fund because it will help ensure the safety of police officers responding to dangerous situations. An armored vehicle already owned by LPD hasn’t been used in years because it is non-functional, Smith said.

