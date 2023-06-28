City Hall
File photo

City Council members changed their minds Tuesday on a city staff recommendation to discontinue the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, saying they want more discussion before making a decision.

That proposal — along with a recommendation to reject $37,500 in Corporation for National and Community Service funding for the coming fiscal year — was included on the council’s consent agenda, routine items that typically are approved with one motion. But Mayor Stan Booker said he had intended to pull the item for discussion and failed to do so. After getting council approval to reconsider the vote, Booker reopened discussion on the proposal and asked why the item had been added to the agenda “at the last minute.”

Recommended for you