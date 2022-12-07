City Council members haven’t made a decision yet on a location for a new mass transit transfer center and haven’t said when they will.
The council had been expected to vote on a site Tuesday after a presentation by LATS officials, then direct city staff to begin the process to hire someone to design conceptual and construction plans for the indoor transfer facility, as well as a storage, maintenance and administrative complex. But, City Attorney John Ratliff said the agenda item would not allow the council to select a site at Tuesday’s meeting, while LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said it didn’t make sense to hire a designer until the site is selected.
City and LATS officials have focused their attention on two sites in recent weeks: Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, and the Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets. Residential and business opposition to the Railroad Street site had city staff saying council support was leaning toward the Gore Boulevard median, a site Landers said had much more potential.
But, council members and Mayor Stan Booker said the Gore Boulevard median site also is drawing opposition, a feeling echoed by most of the nine residents who spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing. Booker, noting he and others have received numerous calls in opposition, suggested the council take more time to make its decision.
“I believe we’re hurrying,” Booker said, adding some entities and individuals who have been identified as favoring the Gore Boulevard median either haven’t been approached or don’t support it.
Resident Karen Woodward is among those who oppose using the Gore Boulevard median, saying traffic there already is heavy and she doesn’t accept the argument that designs will alleviate congestion caused by buses. There are other options, Woodward said, urging the council to look at other sites “and not move so fast we make a mistake.”
Terry Birch said the city needs to take a lesson from the 1960s-era downtown revitalization project and look at the potential future effect of their decision, questioning why city officials want to build a structure in the median’s green space.
“I’d like you to pass a law never building anything in the median,” Birch said, of the desire to keep the median as green space.
Dr. Scott Sheppard said while he definitely agrees an indoor center is needed — a sentiment echoed by other residents — the Gore median is the wrong place. Sheppard said Lawton Public Library staff helped him research the median and he found it was established in 1904 as a fire break for what then existed of Lawton. He said the area has served as green space for a long time.
“Once you replace green space, you can’t get it back,” he said, urging the council to look at other sites, such as the Central Plaza parking lot, space available along Southwest C Avenue, or privately-owned space in the 1300 block of West Gore Boulevard.
Council members agreed that an indoor facility is needed, but indicated they don’t know where is best.
Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said he recently spent three hours riding LATS and talking to riders, who were excited by the idea.
“This is a well-needed facility,” Harris said, adding that he found 70 percent of LATS riders were Lawton Public Schools students, with other riders that included workers and veterans going to appointments. “These are people that need it the most.”
Landers said part of the argument is making a facility available for people to get them out of the weather, saying that the existing transfer center on Southwest B Avenue doesn’t passenger amenities.
“People aren’t going to ride if they can’t be out of the weather,” he said.
Burk said while the Gore Boulevard site is not perfect, it will work, adding that every site identified for a transfer center “has some issue.” But, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, noting he has been contacted by constituents opposed to the site, said the city needs to keep looking. Booker said he also has had calls about the issue, with many concerns centering on traffic problems.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said there is no doubt the council will make a decision about the issue.
“We are going to have a transfer center. I want to make that clear,” she said, adding the issue under discussion is where that center will be.