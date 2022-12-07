Potential transfer site

Grass and green trees highlight an area in the Gore Boulevard median, a site being analyzed as the potential location for Lawton’s mass transit system transfer center.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City Council members haven’t made a decision yet on a location for a new mass transit transfer center and haven’t said when they will.

The council had been expected to vote on a site Tuesday after a presentation by LATS officials, then direct city staff to begin the process to hire someone to design conceptual and construction plans for the indoor transfer facility, as well as a storage, maintenance and administrative complex. But, City Attorney John Ratliff said the agenda item would not allow the council to select a site at Tuesday’s meeting, while LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said it didn’t make sense to hire a designer until the site is selected.

