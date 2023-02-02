City Council members aren't ready to cede their authority in determining whether deteriorating structures should be condemned.
The council heard but took no action on a proposal from city staff last week that would create an administrative body to deal with most "D&Ds," the nickname given to structures declared dilapidated and put into a system that requires them to either be upgraded or demolished. It also would lessen the amount of time that property owners have to either obtain a building permit to do repairs or a demolition permit to raze the structure.
"It speeds up our process to bring these structures down," said Neighborhood Services Supervisor Jon Jernigan.
Now, D&Ds are brought to the council for a decision, in a public hearing process that allows an owner to challenge the staff recommendation and gives the council the final administrative decision (owners may appeal the council's decision to district court). It can be a lengthy process if the council tackles a large number of such structures at one time, as it has been doing in the past two years as city officials work to whittle down a backlog of deteriorating structures. The council had been holding special meetings so it could tackle large groups of condemnations, but have returned to holding public hearings during regular meetings with smaller numbers of structures on the list.
City staff said Oklahoma statutes allow councils to create administrative bodies comprised of city administrators, which could meet and decide condemnations. That's the proposal city staff is making: create a board comprised of the city manager, community services director and chief building official, or their designees, to handle most complaints.
The process also would lessen the amount of time given to property owners to take action.
Now, city code requires a 10-day notice to property owners before their structure appears before the council. If the council agrees with the staff recommendation, the owner has 30 days to obtain a building permit to do repairs or a demolition permit to take the building down, or the city will demolish the structure. Under the staff proposal, owners still would have 10 days notice before they appear before the administrative board, then 10 days to apply for a permit or to file an appeal with the council. If the council upholds the board's recommendation, the owner would have 30 days to obtain a permit, as they do now.
Council members had some concerns about the proposal, outlined in a council agenda item last week.
"This was brought to the council just to see how it works," City Manager Michael Cleghorn said of what he called an information item.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said he doesn't oppose changing the D&D format, "but we need more options." Hampton said he has had discussions with residents and out-of-towners who remark on the numerous vacant lots scattered around Lawton, the result of properties cleared of deteriorating structures. Hampton has said that because his ward has some of the city's oldest neighborhoods, it also has a high percentage of D&D structures.
"Those will have to be addressed," he said, of the need to deal with those empty lots, perhaps by creating a full-blight program.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman wants the council to keep its hand in the process.
"I'ld like a big one (condemnation hearing) to go to the council," she said.