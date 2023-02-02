Cleaning up following house demolition

An operator takes his track loader claw to a pile of rubble from a house demolition in January 2022 on Southwest 17th Street between Southwest C and Southwest D avenues. Multiple demolitions of deteriorating structures were under way in the city, with more expected, as the City of Lawton convinces property owners do abate what it defines as nuisances, or the city will do it. Owners who do the demolition on their own receive half-off the cost of disposing of the debris in the city landfill.

 File photo

City Council members aren't ready to cede their authority in determining whether deteriorating structures should be condemned.

The council heard but took no action on a proposal from city staff last week that would create an administrative body to deal with most "D&Ds," the nickname given to structures declared dilapidated and put into a system that requires them to either be upgraded or demolished. It also would lessen the amount of time that property owners have to either obtain a building permit to do repairs or a demolition permit to raze the structure.

