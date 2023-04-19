Fixing a water break

Steven Pierce, with the City of Lawton, tamps down dirt after repairing a broken waterline last week in the 3800 block of Meadowbrook. The Lawton City Council held its first budget workshop on Tuesday to set revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and while expenses such as materials for repairs have increased, city administrators said they are not considering a utility rate hike.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City Council members launched their review of next year’s budget Tuesday with good news: it does not include an increase in utility rates.

Finance Director Joe Don Dunham also said that based on current indications, sales tax revenue is expected to increase 4 percent in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the same percentage officials expect to see when this budget year ends June 30.

