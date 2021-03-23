City Council members will discuss Lawton’s mask mandate today, but their ultimate decision — repeal the mandate or let it in place — will depend on which of three separate items they decide to adopt.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Lawton has been under a mask mandate because of the COVID-19 pandemic since July 2020, when the council adopted an ordinance that directs most residents (exemptions are provided) to wear masks or facial coverings while inside a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, or while riding public transit. While the council has looked at that ordinance multiple times since adopting it, it has remained essentially unchanged.
Today’s discussion started last week with a recommendation from city staff to add a new category to the list of exemptions granted to the mask ordinance: for two or more persons in a confined area when everyone has received his/her final dose of a COVID-19 vaccination more than 14 days previously. City staff also added the “sunset provision” that council members have debated in recent months, or a trigger that would allow the mandate to expire. Under the staff’s proposal, that would be if Gov. Kevin Stitt’s COVID-19 Emergency Declaration expires (although Stitt deleted the mask mandate for state agencies, the provision itself remains in effect) or when Comanche County’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is 14.29 cases or less per 100,000 population for two consecutive weeks. The county remains above that number, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Late Monday morning, Mayor Stan Booker added two more mask-related items to the council agenda. Both would repeal the mask ordinance in its entirety, but the first proposal would repeal the ordinance immediately, while the second would set that effective date in 30 days, or April 23. To win immediate repeal, six council members (three quarters of the board) must vote yes.
Repealing the ordinance also would delete a provision requiring businesses and other commercial entities to post signs warning visitors/clients/patrons of the mask mandate.
In a fourth item related to COVID-19, council members will discuss the current status of COVID-19 in the community, which will allow them to provide direction to city staff for actions “as deemed necessary.” While Comanche County is one of 15 Oklahoma counties that remain in the “orange” category (greater than 14.29 cases per 100,000 population), the cases in the county have steadily decreased since early March.
Declining numbers, coupled with an increase in the number of residents who have received COVID-19 vaccinations, is prompting the return of activities that haven’t taken place since 2019. Among that list is a proposal the council will consider today, setting the Freedom Festival for June 26. That annual Fourth of July celebration would have a new distinction, should the council accept the staff recommendation: rather than starting in early morning and going for 14 hours, administrators are recommending the festival not begin until late afternoon/early evening.
According to the agenda commentary, the 2019 festival reported a number of residents who succumbed to heat, something that could be avoided with fewer hours.
In other business, the council will consider a recommendation from city administrators to revise the list of activities/actions/projects that can be covered with funds from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).
That action would mean repealing Resolution 2020-28, which sets specific projects and operational expenditures the 2.125 percent tax is permitted to fund. Voters established the new program in February 2020 by replacing the 2015 CIP and its 7/8 percent tax and the 2016 CIP and its 1.25 percent tax with the new program.
The new resolution would add a new category: Program administration, to include development of a program management system, bond/financing fees and associated legal expenses, and other administrative costs approved by the council, as long as those expenses don’t exceed 1 percent of total tax collections. City administrators said the category is needed to “cover the cost of properly managing and administering the CIP program,” with expenditures to include a digital portal being developed to give residents easier access to the program.