Sodding former police station site

Contractors continue sodding the tract at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard, a site that had held the old Lawton police department. The tract is one of two sites that City of Lawton officials are considering for the city's first indoor mass transit transfer center.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City Council members expect to make a decision this week on exactly where Lawton's first indoor transfer center will be built.

Discussions have been underway for well over a year as council members (acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust), city staff, committees and LATS officials try to determine the best site for a facility that will provide ticket sales, restrooms and secure waiting space for passengers. That "center" now is an outdoor area located along Southwest B Avenue at Southwest 4th Street, its location since LATS began operations more than 20 years ago.

