A proposal to allow larger electronic signs adjacent to residential housing additions will be tweaked by city staff, City Council members directed Tuesday after members and one resident voiced concerns.
Council members sent the proposal back to city planners to look at additional restrictions on height requirements for signs and, potentially, setting a greater distance that such signs must be from areas holding residential zoning.
The original proposal, sought by the Board of Adjustment, was to increase the size of electronic signs (defined in city code as electronic message center signs) from the existing 25-square-foot requirement to 64 square feet, when those signs are within 200 feet of property holding a residential or agriculture zoning. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, explaining the proposed ordinance to the council, said the ordinance still contains existing protections, including one controlling the amount of light that is allowed to intrude onto nearby properties.
Rogalski said in addition to setting a limit of 0.3 foot candles above ambient light (a light measurement from the International Sign Association and one that is lower than light emitted by parking lot lights), city code also requires automatic dimming features on such electronic signs.
“We have protections in place,” Rogalski said, of concerns about the larger surface area of those signs.
In response to questions from Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, that approving the change would more than double the size of permitted electronic signs, Rogalski said twice as much surface area doesn’t necessarily translate to more light, saying “it comes down to our controls over light trespass.”
But resident Sharon Cheatwood, who lives north of the heavily traveled — and brightly lit — Cache Road, said she continues to be concerned about increases in light trespass, explaining she already can see lighted signs from her backyard, which are especially evident at night when she enjoys sitting in her backyard. And, she wonders about the effect additional light will have on birds that migrate at night, as well as butterflies and insects.
“What is our end game for the people who live in this area?” she asked, explaining people have begun to reinvest in the neighborhood that she said used to be like a little oasis, but now has visible lights from Cache Road.
Cheatwood said she wondered if the issue may be differences in elevations, saying one sign is clear enough to read the operational hours being displayed while another nearby sign isn’t visible at all.
“I’m very cautious about this,” she said. “I don’t want to lose my night sky.”
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the issue is a familiar one, explaining he has supported east Lawton residents who objected to plans to add lighted signs along their arterials that would have intruded into residential areas.
“People have to be respectful, especially when they back up to a neighborhood,” Burk said, adding he wonders if the real problem is the height of those lighted signs and whether that might be the wider issue the council should evaluate.
Burk said city code allows signs to be 50 feet high, something that may not be suitable for sites near residential areas
Rogalski said variances from existing codes are the most common variance request submitted to the Board of Adjustment, the city body tasked with evaluating and potentially allowing variances from city building codes. Rogalski said variances from sign ordinances are much greater than any other request — there have been eight since January 2019 — and six would have been resolved with the proposed increase in sign size. That is why the Board of Adjustment asked the planning staff to look at the issue, and planners looked to the sign business community to reach the recommendation for 64 square feet.
Rogalski also conceded that Burk’s point on height is a good one. In response to other council questions, Rogalski said city staff has a mechanism to investigate residential complaints about the brightness level of electronic signs, to ensure they do not exceed the 0.3 candle-foot measurement. Rogalski said in most instances, the problem is a failure in the mechanism that dims lights.
Burk said he also wonders if 200 feet is enough distance between signs and residential structures, adding the city has wider requirements for other types of construction. He said 200 feet isn’t very wide when protecting residences from light trespass.
“We need to look at that, too,” he said.