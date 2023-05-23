City Council members won’t be moving forward on a master plan for city lakes. At least, not immediately.

The council voted last week to indefinitely table development plans for Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth, after members questioned whether proposed amenities met restrictions associated with primary drinking water sources. Lawtonka is defined as Lawton’s primary source for raw water and is the site of the city’s largest water treatment plant, and the nation’s water quality entities set criteria about how close man-made structures can be to such water sources.

