City Council members aren’t ready to decide about installing automated fuel pumps at School House Slough.
Existing pumps no longer are active because the store that had operated at the Lake Lawtonka concession area is closed. The City of Lawton assumed control of the concession Jan. 1, after long-time concessionaire Kent Waller and his School House Slough Inc. ended his lease Dec. 31.
City staff, reacting to council questions last fall, sought bids from firms that could update the pumping system, making it “pay at the pump” to eliminate the need for paying at the store while providing boaters with a lake-side fueling option.
D&H United Fueling Solutions submitted the only bid for the work, $167,573.74 to convert the system while bringing it into compliance with regulations set by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. City staff recommended that firm receive the bid.
But Ward 4 Councilman George Gill objected, saying he had questions — including exactly why pumps that are only two years old must be replaced.
“There’s still a lot of information to be looked at,” Gill said, adding he wanted that information before the council votes to award the bid, to include how the city will recover its cost and a shelter to protect the system’s card reader.
Other council members asked why the bid was being awarded when they had only wanted information.
“My understanding is the council wanted to move forward,” said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the council’s concern was finding a quick solution for those who need fueling capability, but that system also is part of discussions about operating the concession’s store.
“We need to look at letting the new leasee make the decision,” he said.