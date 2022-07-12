Lawton will resume selling treated water to new customers outside the city limits, if the City Council accepts a recommendation from one of its study committees.
The proposal is among the items to be considered today when the council opens its regular meeting at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members actually will act on two recommendations: Immediately rescinding a moratorium on outside water sales, enacted in June 2020, and setting regulations that will allow individuals and entities outside the city limits to apply for sales of treated water.
Council members set the temporary moratorium on new outside sales contracts — existing contracts continued — to allow for review and analysis of city regulations governing those sales. In particular, Water Conservation Committee members said the council was worried current regulations "inadvertently promoted urban sprawl and unplanned/unsustainable development" that could have an impact on growth inside Lawton.
The new policy seeks to tamp down some of those concerns by imposing regulations on individuals and entities seeking new water sale contracts.
For individuals, that means sales approved only to those adjacent to or abutting a public water main. Taps of 1-inch or larger will be required (with service line taps forbidden on mains larger than 12 inches) and water pressure must be at least 45 pounds per square inch. For multi-users and subdivisions, most would be required to annex themselves into the city limits before receiving a sales contract. Water associations with existing agreements will continue to receive water, but their contracts will be reviewed to ensure conformity with new regulations. Expansions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, building permits and inspections will be required for new construction outside the city limits.
In other business, the council will look at two park-related items: One transferring four park spaces to Lawton Public Schools in exchange for LPS granting the City of Lawton rights to four park areas; the second approving conceptual designs for upgrades in downtown Lawton's Ned Shepler Park.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski told members of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) last week that conceptual designs would help supporters solicit funds for the $1.9 million worth of upgrades that Kimley-Horn and Associates has outlined. LETA provided the funding for those conceptual designs, which outline upgrades ranging from a raised stage with water feature and meandering sidewalk suitable as an art walk, to an open lawn that could host artists and craftsmen displaying at the annual Arts for All Festival, as well as small gatherings.
Supporters said redevelopment of the park space that stretches between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets, just south of West Gore Boulevard, could become the first step in upgrades that would stretch south to Southwest B Avenue, incorporating the one-time site of Wayne Gilley City Hall, as well as space to become available when city officials move all offices out of the City Hall Annex, then demolish the deteriorating building. Entities that use the park on a frequent basis helped develop conceptual designs, LETA Chairman and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said.
The park swap is something city leaders and Lawton Board of Education have been discussing in recent months. The swap will allow the City of Lawton to exchange 18.2 acres contained within Almor West, Grandview, Allan-a-Dale and a portion of Woodland Hills parks for 19 acres in MacArthur, Gray-Warr, Lee West and Willow Creek parks now held by Lawton Public Schools.
The exchange will aid plans by both entities. For LPS (the school board approved the plan in late June), elementary schools will gain additional recreational and safety space, while the district also can proceed with plans to upgrade the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street. The exchange aids the City of Lawton in its parks plans: For example, securing the land adjacent to the Lee West Park will allow redevelopment and expansion plans to take place.