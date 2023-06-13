South 11th Street bridge

A sign at the Wolf Creek bridge on South 11th Street warns the structure is restricted to vehicles weighing 13 tons or less.

 File photo

The possibility of a Fall election asking voters to look at a longer road improvement funding program will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The proposal from Mayor Stan Booker ties into a discussion the council had last month concerning bridges over Wolf Creek on South 11th Street between Pecan Road and Interstate 44, and on Cache Road east of Northwest 47th Street. City staff has said the bridges are priorities: while bridges spanning eastbound and westbound Cache Road can be repaired, those on South 11th Street are in such poor condition, they must be replaced. The weight limits on both sets of bridges have been downgraded to a degree that fire trucks can’t use the Cache Road bridges, while sanitation trucks must use alternate routes to get to the city landfill.

