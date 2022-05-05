City Council members continued their review of next year’s preliminary budget Wednesday, listening as city staff hit the highlights of personnel issues and answering questions about material expenses.
Wednesday’s session is the second for the 2022-2023 budget that will go into effect when the new fiscal year begins July 1. Another meeting is set for 9 a.m. Friday, when council members are expected to review capital improvement and capital outlay expenditures.
Wednesday’s meeting actually began with a review of questions council members posed at least week’s meeting, including the budgetary effect of not imposing a 7.5 percent increase on trash collection rates (a revenue loss of $758,286) and the net effect if the city raised all user fees by 7.5 percent or 10 percent ($1.335 million more for 7.5 percent; $2.5 million more for 10 percent). Council members had said last week they wanted to explore the idea of raising all other user fees/charges, to keep the increases for utility rates (charges for water, sewer and refuse) at 7.5 percent.
City administrators are recommending the council raise utility rates by 15 percent, an amount that would generate an additional $17 million and allow the city to increase its reserve fund by $7.8 million. City officials have said some type utility rate increase is necessary to offset dramatic increases in some expenditure areas, to include materials and supplies, but also offered the options of 7.5 percent (which will help, but still require the city to draw a significant amount from the reserve fund to balance the budget) and 10 percent (which would cover increased expenses and allow the staff to add $2.17 million to the reserve fund).
Council members haven’t made any decisions yet, reiterating Wednesday they wanted to see what revenue could be generated by increases in other fees before making a utility bill decision.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn discouraged the council from eliminating refuse rates from rate increases, noting increases in personnel, and increases between 10 and 30 percent in vehicle costs are making the solid waste division more expensive to operate.
What Cleghorn called wage inflation — the simple cost of hiring and retaining personnel — is one of the driving factors in next year’s budget, along with increases in materials ranging from the chemicals used to treat water and the materials used to pave streets, to energy costs and replacement parts for vehicles.
“The less we increase revenues, the more we have to take out of emergency reserves,” Cleghorn said, of a fund intended to provide money in times of emergencies.
Finance Director Joe Don Dunham has said the City of Lawton has about 15 percent of its budget in reserves; ideally, that amount should be 30 percent. Dunham said while it is OK to draw down that fund balance occasionally, problems are waiting if the city does so year after year.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, a proponent of raising other user fees, asked about balance.
“Where is the break-even spot?” he asked about raising revenues by increasing fees, saying he didn’t want a raise so low it doesn’t cover expenses without drawing from the reserve, but also didn’t want the rate increase to be too high.
City officials said personnel costs — which comprise the largest portion of the city budget — are increasing the most, due to increases in salaries and wages.
“Salaries and wages (category) goes up dramatically,” Dunham said, explaining what is projected at $43.5 million this budget year will be $48.8 million in 2022-2023.
Part of that effect is reflected by salary increases that have been made in multiple areas of the city to retain and recruit personnel, or to more accurately reflect what personnel are doing. Cleghorn said the city also continues to deal with chronic shortages of personnel, averaging about 100 open positions over the last two years despite targeted recruiting efforts.
Dunham said there really isn’t an area that “trends,” saying shortages in personnel shift, depending on the economy.