Camping fees at Lawton’s city lakes are going up — but not until July 8 — if the City Council agrees on Tuesday.
City Council members agreed in principal May 25 with plans by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to implement the fees, under a proposal outlined by city staff and affirmed by the Lakes and Lands Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission to help cover the costs of maintaining and operating the lake’s recreation area. The decision comes after years of discussion about providing more funding for city lakes, in effect making those who use the lakes pay for its operations and maintenance.
“It was not an easy process for us,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Temple, of a proposal that sets a $10 park entrance fee for the Lake Lawtonka Recreation Area north of School House Slough and increases fees for preferred and standard campsites.
Temple said those fees are “minor and still below other rates” charged by other entities with campgrounds. The net result is a $5 increase in the per-night preferred site fee and $3 increase for standard sites. The process would require anyone entering the Lawtonka Recreation Area to pay a $10 park entrance fee; campers then would pay an additional $15 per night for preferred sites ($25 total) and $10 for standard sites. Primitive (tent) campers wouldn’t pay anything beyond the $10 entrance fee; the net effort for them is a $2 increase in the $8 camping fee they now pay.
Temple said the entrance fee restores a fee the City of Lawton once charged for its day use area, but discontinued a decade ago. The $10 fee will be be charged by the carload and there is no limit on the number of people who can be inside the vehicle.
“As many as you can cram in,” Temple said.
City Council members said the city should ease into some of the changes, while making residents aware those changes are necessary.
“The lakes need to be more independent,” said Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, adding the city also needs to be fully prepared with all its details set, and that seems to indicate more planning is necessary.
City staff members are doing more planning of their own, as they begin to implement upgrades that spotlight their commitment to a better recreational experience while increasing the efficiency of operations. Higher and new fees fit into that plan, giving the city a better revenue stream in the General Fund to pay for upgrades. Temple said city lakes are not qualified for the recreational funding included in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program and that leaves the city’s General Fund, coupled with state and federal grants, to cover maintenance and operation costs.
Lawtonka upgrades already in the works include installation of a Wi-Fi system that the City of Lawton’s IT staff expects to be operational by mid-July. That $16,000 cost will be covered through the city’s Capital Improvements Program.
Temple estimated an $80,000 cost for another upgrade, installation of two automated kiosks that will handle payments from visitors, eliminating the need for workers. One kiosk will be dedicated to those paying the $10 park entrance fee; the second will take reservation fees from campers. Installation of the system means that lake users won’t be able to pay in cash; the kiosks will accept only debit or credit cards.
Both kiosks will be placed on the Granite Pointe access road; two other entrance roads into the recreation area/campgrounds will be closed, Temple said.
Temple said the park entrance fee is limited to the Lake Lawtonka Recreation Area. It won’t apply in concession areas on Lawtonka, or any area at Lake Ellsworth.
“Our interest is to have an elite recreation area,” he said.