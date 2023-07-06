City Council members want specifics before they decide whether to create a trust authority to operate city lakes.

The original proposal from the Lakes and Land Commission asked the council to direct creation of a trust indenture for a lakes trust authority, created to manage the assets of lakes Ellsworth and Lawtonka. The lakes are two of Lawton’s three raw water sources, but they also are popular recreation areas, and Lakes and Land Commission members want to continue building on that. The commission is a citizens group appointed by the council and mayor to make recommendations on issues associated with lakes.

