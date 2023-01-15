City Council members are moving forward with plans to review sites for an indoor mass transit transfer center.
The council’s Downtown Transfer Center Site Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Monday for a report from Hendrickson Transportation Group about previous locations that have been evaluated, and discussion about possible locations in the downtown area. Hendrickson is the contractor that operates LATS for the City of Lawton.
Council members said last week they wanted city and LATS officials to give them details on other sites that have been analyzed as potential locations for the transfer center, the first-ever indoor facility for LATS riders and bus drivers. The report is part of the council’s continuing effort to identify a site to build that facility, with members saying last week they want to explore all their options.
That decision comes on the heels of residential opposition to two sites that have been proposed in the past year: Railroad Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues; and the West Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets. While city and LATS officials have said the Gore median site is a good choice because it has greater potential for expansion, is wholly owned by the City of Lawton, and is close to the downtown amenities people use, residential opposition has centered around the potential effect on traffic on an already-crowded arterial and the loss of green space in the downtown area.
Some council members said residential input — particularly from riders — is critical and they want to make plans for some type of survey.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he wasn’t certain why the council discarded the old police station at Southwest 4th Street as a site, and he wants to see the full list of sites so the council can make a decision based on multiple details. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton agreed, saying that list should include sites city officials may not like, to prompt discussion. Fortenbaugh and Hampton are members of the transfer center site committee.
City officials have been working toward site selection for more than five years, with proposals for Railroad Street and the Gore median coming after the council voted in 2019 to drop the idea of using the old police station site at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Other sites that were analyzed include the old Wayne Gilley City Hall site directly north of the outdoor center; the Library Plaza, south of Lawton Public Library; Southwest 17th Street and West Lee Boulevard; and, for a smaller facility, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard.