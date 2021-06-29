The City of Lawton has done its part to bring curbside recycling to Lawton. The rest is up to residents.
City Council members voted earlier this month to set an agreement with the Utah-based firm Recyclops, which has built a nation-wide business on bringing curbside recycling to rural settings (although it also is in major cities such as Dallas). The hook: the firm uses an "Uber-like" technique of contracting with local residents to provide their service twice a month and with local drivers to collect recyclable materials. Residents sign up to a subscription service and are appointed days when contracted employees come to their house to collect the materials that have been placed in bags provided by Recyclops.
Unlike a private curbside recycling program investigated by the City of Lawton five years ago (not enough residents signed up to make that system feasible), the only role here for the City of Lawton is getting the word out, said Dennis Wise, Recyclops' vice president for sales.
That's the premise of the two-year agreement the council voted to allow with Recyclops.
The city's part of the agreement is to encourage recycling by creating and maintaining a recycling page on its website, then sending out monthly reminders on utility bills for the first six months then twice a year thereafter, reminding residents of their option to sign up for curbside recycling. The city also will post information on curbside recycling on its social media outlets, and encourage city employees to sign up for the service.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the city will set up a recycling platform, promoting recycling in Lawton in general, not necessarily directly linking it to Recyclops.
"That's an acceptable way to move forward, we think," he said.
The city also has set criteria for the contracted drivers who will work for Recyclops, picking up the bags of recyclable materials in neighborhoods. The city attorney has recommended such drivers attach placards to their vehicles so they are readily identified, and hold a city trash/hauling license, one that requires them to define which materials they are collecting, the method of transportation and how they will keep materials from blowing out of vehicles. In a nod to the system used by the city's solid waste collection division, residents will have a porch-side option, available for those who can prove they can't carry the materials to the curb.
"It's very similar to the way we do solid waste," Cleghorn said.
Recyclops has its own duties to fulfill.
The firm will provide service on a bi-weekly schedule, with specific days scheduled for those who participate. The agreement limits the materials Recyclops is required to collect: metals and bi-metals; certain types of plastics; corrugated cardboard and paperboard; newspapers with inserts; and magazines, catalogues, telephone directories, books, junk mail and office paper. The firm doesn't have to pick up materials outside those categories or materials not properly bagged or flattened.
The key to Recyclops' arrival in Lawton is subscribers. Wise said 100 residents must sign up for the subscription service before it will launch in Lawton and as of Tuesday, it had 85 residents pre-enrolled. In the meantime, it also will be hiring the local drivers who will collect those recyclable materials.
"We've already started the process of marketing to individuals there and have some good early interest," Wise said.
A third component of the launch centers on logistics: where does Recyclops take the materials it collects?
"We've already mapped this out logistically and already have a local MRF (materials recovery facility) in Oklahoma City that has agreed to accept the materials," he said.
The process isn't new. Recyclops already operates in almost 100 cities in 11 states. Oklahoma communities already include Bartlesville, Del City and Yukon, with Lawton, El Reno, Bethany and Moore expected to be added this year.
Wise said Recyclops' goal has been to bring curbside recycling to communities that haven't previously had access, or if they have, eliminated the program because of cost or logistics. The City of Lawton had bins set up in several locations to take some recyclable materials, but ended the program in 2016 because of problems.
"We believe everyone should have access to sustainable living options regardless of where they live," Wise said. "We also had a surge in Lawton residents who have been coming to our website to request Recyclops come to the area. Lawtonians want to make an impact and have options for reducing their footprint."
In May, Wise said the firm has environmental roots and a reputation for clean materials because participation is exclusively from those committed to recycling.
“That’s why we have good relationships with MRFs,” he said.