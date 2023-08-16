Westwin Elements
Courtesy Westwin Elements

City Council members will meet in special session today to amend their agreement with Westwin Elements, to include providing $3 million in “up front” money to build a pilot plant.

The council session at 2 p.m. is the last of four meetings planned today to consider amendments to the economic incentives agreement with Westwin Elements, which announced plans in early 2023 to build a cobalt/nickel refinery in southwest Lawton. Each of the four entities — the council, Lawton Economic Development Corporation, Comanche County Industrial Development Authority and Lawton Economic Development Authority — plays a role in the agreement, which is why each is meeting today to finalize the new terms.

