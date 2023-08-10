The Comanche County Election Board removed a Lawton City Council Ward 6 candidate from the ballot Wednesday, but Jacobi Crowley said he will file suit against the decision.

The three-member board was reacting to a challenge made by Ward 6 Councilman Robert Weger, who said in his documentation that Crowley didn’t meet the requirements specified in city charter to file for the office. The board’s unanimous decision means Weger is the sole candidate for Ward 6. He is expected to take the seat without participating in the City Council’s Sept. 12 primary election.

Recommended for you