Council members take oaths

Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson, left, gives the constitutional and statutory oaths of office to, from his left: Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, Ward 4 Councilman George Gill and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton.

 Kim McConnell/staff

Ward 4 Councilman George Gill took his seat Monday, starting a new term for the Lawton City Council.

Gill, who won the Ward 4 seat to replace term-limited Councilman Jay Burk, was one of three people who took their constitutional and statutory oaths of office from Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson, following the City Charter provision that specifies the new council term begins on the second Monday in January. Also taking their oaths were Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, who won second term after besting challenger Contessa Ecko Smith, and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who did not draw an opponent.

