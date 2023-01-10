Ward 4 Councilman George Gill took his seat Monday, starting a new term for the Lawton City Council.
Gill, who won the Ward 4 seat to replace term-limited Councilman Jay Burk, was one of three people who took their constitutional and statutory oaths of office from Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson, following the City Charter provision that specifies the new council term begins on the second Monday in January. Also taking their oaths were Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, who won second term after besting challenger Contessa Ecko Smith, and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who did not draw an opponent.
Gill will hit the ground running: Monday’s session was the first of three council meetings planned this week, including the first regular session of the year which will begin at 2 p.m. today.
“I’ve got a lot of ideas,” Gill said, after taking his seat on the council floor for his first meeting as councilman.
Mayor Stan Booker also ensured Gill made his first motion Monday, to adjourn the meeting. Booker also honored Burk for his 15 years of service, awarding him a plaque that contained pictures from Burk’s earliest years on the council (2008) to two of the projects he is proud of: the groundbreaking ceremony for a citywide sidewalk program and the spray park in Elmer Thomas Park.
Burk agreed with colleagues who said his years heading the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority were among his proudest moments — he will continue serving on that board — but said he also is proud of the public safety tax that is allowing police and fire upgrades, of the colleagues he worked, and of city staff, calling them “bright, shining stars.”