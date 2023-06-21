Lawton City Council approves pay increase for general employees

City Council members voted a new general employee pay plan into place recently, assuring those employees of raises totaling at least 5 percent beginning in July.

The action comes in conjunction with finalization of the budget that will guide expenditures and project revenues for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Both the new fiscal year and the employee pay plan is effective July 1, the start of the new fiscal year, following unanimous council votes.

