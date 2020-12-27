Residents suffering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a third option for seeking financial assistance.
The City Council agreed Tuesday to amend its Annual Action Plan to include funding from the federal CARES Act that is targeted toward housing. Specifically, the federal funds were allocated to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program; the Annual Action Plan is the City of Lawton’s definition for federal officials on how its annual CDBG allocation will be spent.
In this instance, the $529,445 designated for Lawton from the third round of CARES Act CDBG-CV funds will supplement help city officials already are offering to qualified residents who are having trouble making ends meet in terms of housing. And, just as the city did with previous funding, it will rely on the Lawton Housing Authority to make that project work.
Christine James, administrator for the City of Lawton’s housing and community development division, said her office wanted to add a category for mortgage assistance to the funding for utility bills and rental assistance already provided. Under the staff’s proposal, the new round of funding will be distributed among those three categories, with the staff to decide the proportion of funding to each program based on need.
James said a previous $419,193 allocation in CDBG-CV funding already has been spent on the rental and utility assistance programs. As of Nov. 30, the program had designated almost $300,000 to cover utility assistance applicants ($116,000 of that funding covered City of Lawton utility bills, she said) and almost $120,000 for rental assistance. She said the utility program helped almost 1,500 people, averaging about $200 per person in the program that ran from June through November. Rental assistance helped 234 clients, with an average payment of $500 per person in the months of October and November.
James said the new mortgage assistance program would be applied to help keep applicants away from foreclosure, in a program city officials estimate will last six to seven months. She said the city still is receiving calls from residents who need help.
“We still have that need out there,” she said.
“It’s wonderful we have this program going through the City of Lawton,” said Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton.
City officials said earlier this year they would rely on the Lawton Housing Authority’s expertise because that agency already had a mechanism in place to provide such assistance to qualified residents. To qualify, residents must meet the federal definition of low income, which ranges from less than $37,600 for one person to less than $53,700 for a family of four. Information is available by calling the Lawton Housing Authority at (580) 595-0063.