A long-time City of Lawton design consulting firm has been tapped to develop a system to prioritize projects in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to an agreement with Garver LLC focused on projects in a program that Lawton voters set into place in 2019, replacing two existing CIPs with a new 15-year program that also added new projects.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn and Garver project manager Mary Mach said the process will give Lawton the same type of analysis and prioritization system that other cities use, while also providing one portal linking all departments within city government and another that will allow residents to keep up to date on the projects they agreed to fund with sales tax revenue.
At its heart, the agreement will craft a system that will set project priorities in eight areas: streets, drainage, water, wastewater, bridges, cultural and recreation, public safety, and city buildings.
Among other things, the process ultimately gives the city a system that will minimize operations and maintenance costs “because you are planning for them,” said Mach, as she explained the process to council members. That means a system that ensures limited resources are spent efficiently.
Of the $370 million identified in the 2019 CIP, $348 million still is left unspent, she said.
The year-long process that Garver will employ will create a system that looks at every project in the CIP, developing “one sheets” for each that will describe the project and cite its justification, along with its cost. Council members and city staff will be able to use that data to set priorities, because all projects will be evaluated against the same criteria.
“They all are on equal footing to compete for those dollars,” Cleghorn said, calling the system “a fair and balanced process.”
And, because Garver’s work will include “dashboards,” online systems that contain the project data, the finance department that is tracking costs will have the same information as the department overseeing the project.
A separate dashboard will be created for the general public, allowing them to more easily track a specific project.
Administrators say the system will allow them to track maintenance on equipment and city processes, meaning city staff can head off problems that might occur before they become a costly repair. Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the tracking system is exactly what could have headed off the millions of dollars worth of problems now being faced at the city’s wastewater plant, to bring that facility back into compliance with federal regulations.
“That is where we were weak in the past: planning,” Warren said. “This gives us the opportunity to plan.”
Mayor Stan Booker said the system also helps set priorities for a CIP that will outlast all current elected officials, keeping the focus on projects that citizens voted into place when they approved the 2019 CIP.
Garver is expected to begin design work to craft the systems within two weeks, under the terms of its agreement. That agreement also specifies evaluation and prioritization of projects will include those projects already identified by the city, for implementation in the 2023 Fiscal Year (which begins July 1, 2022).