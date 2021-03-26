Lawton’s annual celebration of the Fourth of July will go on this year, after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council signed off on 2021 Freedom Festival this week, unanimously agreeing an abbreviated celebration could take place in Elmer Thomas Park on June 26, the weekend before July 4. But, the decision to schedule a shorter-than-normal event has more to do with the intense heat that is common with Southwest Oklahoma summers than fears of COVID-19, said Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley as he presented the information to council members.
The celebration, with music events, family activities and what supporters call the largest fireworks display in the area, will be one of the biggest events held in Southwest Oklahoma in more than a year, following cancellation of almost every public event in 2020 as a concession to COVID-19. It also marks a gradual return to normalcy for the City of Lawton, with the council’s decision on Tuesday following on the heels of its unanimous vote to repeal the mask mandate.
“Thank you for bringing back fireworks,” said Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, who helped create the event that allows Lawtonians to celebrate the nation’s birthday. “I’m excited.”
“And, the community needs it,” said Mayor Stan Booker, adding the celebration still will be a scaled-back celebration.
City staff and community members who work to coordinate the popular festival said events typically begin in the morning and stretch through the day and into the evening, covering about 14 hours. Many of those activities take place in the heat of the day. During the 2019 festival, there were a record number of medical calls because of the heat, requiring immediate response from fire and police personnel.
The 2021 festival would not begin until late afternoon or early evening, Hadley said, explaining activities will be concentrated in a smaller amount of time but still include popular musical entertainment, to include a performance by the 77th Army Band. And, the event still will be capped by a fireworks display. Committee members said keeping the event to five or six hours, rather than the traditional 14, will be safer for residents and city staff manning the event.
Scheduling the festival is among several actions City of Lawton officials have been taking in recent weeks as they try to move the community back to normalcy.
Hadley said the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened up registration for youth sports programs, which will take place this year as long as safety protocols are kept in place. City officials announced Wednesday they will begin accepting reservations for indoor and outdoor city facilities, something city administrators suspended last spring as they tried to deal with the pandemic.
“It’s time to have youth sports. The kids need it, parents need it,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk. “We’ve got to get back to some source of normalcy for children.”
Burk said he hopes recent decisions are a sign of things to come, with more activities being scheduled after a year of suspensions. While organizers already have said May’s Arts for All Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row, plans are being made for an Armed Forces Day parade. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said Army officials have proposed holding the parade on June 12, and city officials are working to provide a public event that “will be as safe as possible.” Fort Sill officials said June 12 was chosen because it is two days before the U.S. Army’s birthday, which also is Flag Day.
Several spring festivals, including the Waurika, Apache and Mangum rattlesnake festivals, also have been announced for their traditional April weekends and Lawton’s annual Trash Off has been scheduled for May 8.