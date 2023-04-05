Wading pool play

Gage Harrison, 12, right, launches himself toward his sister, Piper, 6, while Penelope Harrison, 6, plays with her sister, Kora Portwood, 13, this past summer at the wading pool at 35th Division Park. The wading pool is the only one that will open this summer, following a City Council decision Tuesday that also ensured the municipal pool will open.

 File photo

City youth will be able to use the municipal swimming pool this summer — possibly without charge.

City Council members confirmed Tuesday the pool will open as usual, as will the wading pool for younger children in 35th Division Park at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest Columbia. Two other wading pools in Mocine and Harmon parks won’t open this summer.

