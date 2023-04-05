City youth will be able to use the municipal swimming pool this summer — possibly without charge.
City Council members confirmed Tuesday the pool will open as usual, as will the wading pool for younger children in 35th Division Park at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest Columbia. Two other wading pools in Mocine and Harmon parks won’t open this summer.
Blame age and deteriorating conditions, the same problems that might have prevented the municipal pool on South 11th Street from opening. But, council members accepted a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission, then made their own arguments when deciding it wasn’t fair for youth to do without the popular summer recreation destination that is popular with teens and with those who live within walking distance of the amenity adjacent to Mattie Beal Park.
“In general, there is an an air of disrepair,” said Mitch Dooley, deputy director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, about problems that range from a diving board that isn’t safe to use, to rust spots and benches that need refinishing.
The bigger issue is the pool filter, which isn’t keeping the water up to chemical requirements. Dooley said the filter already undersized for the pool “likely needs to be replaced,” but is so outdated parts aren’t available. He said the pool also leaks, and a pressure test to determine exactly where those leaks are occurring would cost between $20,000 and $50,000. A new pool filter would be at least $55,000, with another $12,000 in general work needed to get the facility operational by Memorial Day Weekend.
That’s why city staff’s initial recommendation was to keep the pool and three wading pools closed this summer, directing youth instead to the popular splash pad in Elmer Thomas Park and Clement Washington Sr. Spray Park. The savings could be applied elsewhere, including proposals being weighed to create new aquatic amenities in the city.
Splash Pools owner Irv McGoohan disagreed. McGoohan, who has helped the City of Lawton in the past, said the pool has been leaking for years, and he believes the source is the filter and piping not the pool itself, making a pressure test unnecessary. He said Lawton’s pool is in better shape than other pools he has seen, and he said it wouldn’t cost nearly as much as city officials think to get the facility operational this summer.
“It’s in a part of town where it needs to be,” he said, of the pool’s importance to city youth, adding not everyone wants to use the splash pads (Parks and Recreation Commission members have said while younger children enjoy the splash pads, teens prefer the swimming pool).
His recommendation: get the pool up and running to see “what needs to be done at that point in time,” so problems can be repaired before summer. Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Mike Scott agreed, saying commissioners agreed after thoroughly discussing the issue.
“One overwhelming issue is that the neighborhood needs it, and the city needs to provide it,” he said.
Commissioner Jacobi Crowley said it’s not just nearby residents. He said entities such as the Boys and Girls Club use the pool as well, and if the pool is taken away, those entities will go to facilities outside Lawton. He also is concerned about taking away a youth activity.
“If we close down, where will those kids go in general?” Crowley asked.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said city staff would need to fill the pool to test it, analyzing the filter and searching for leaks, and that can’t be done until the pool is cleaned of debris and rain that have accumulated over the winter. She said city staff already is making plans to replace the sand in the filter. She also said the city could wait until the end of summer to install the filter, rather than taking the pool out of action for three or four days during the peak use season.
Council members said supported the idea of opening the pool, but also directed city staff to come up with a plan to address aquatic needs. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton recommended that action be expanded to include the 35th Division Park wading pool, saying he has received numerous calls from constituents who want that facility this summer.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said it was time for the city to actually craft a plan of action for the pool after years of delay.
“I think we need a plan,” he said, adding the council will be in the same place three years from now if members don’t address the issue today.