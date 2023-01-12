City Council members have agreed to fund an economic development incentive for an unnamed entity that will bring 75 new jobs to the community within five years.
Council members unanimously agreed Wednesday to provide a $1.5 million forgivable loan to the entity, after discussing the issue in executive session. The 2-hour session also included organizational and leadership assessments discussions on four city officials.
The specific proposal for “Project Dove” would include a forgivable $1.5 million loan, “based on the project providing 75 new jobs by the end of the fifth year of operation,” under the motion approved by council. The incentive is allowed under Council Policy 1-11, which gives the council the authority to provide economic development incentives to entities coming to the community if they meet specific criteria.
Specifications for the funding are: funding to Lawton Economic Development Authority “in the amount as necessary to purchase the property” for the project, with any remaining portion of that $1.5 million to become a direct loan to the redeveloper. The assistance is contingent upon a $4.5 million investment, in addition to public assistance in improvements, equipment and machinery within the facility, under the terms of the motion. Mayor Stan Booker was authorized to execute any documents needed to proceed with the project.
City of Lawton officials have not identified the industry. But when Booker gave his State of the City address in September, he said the city economic development officials had reached an agreement with an unnamed manufacturing entity that would bring 70 new jobs to Lawton.
It’s the second economic development package the council has approved in recent months.
In December, the council voted to designate most of its recent American Rescue Plan Act funding to Project Braveheart, a $200 million capital investment project planned for undeveloped industrial land in west Lawton, south of the Goodyear plant. The council voted in August 2022 to provide a $10 million forgivable loan contingent upon that project providing 2,335 new jobs by the end of its fifth year of operations. Officials haven’t revealed the name of that entity.
Council members also spent Wednesday’s executive session receiving a presentation on an organizational and leadership assessment for the four city administrators who work for them (meaning the council hires and fires them): the city manager, city clerk, city attorney and municipal judge. City officials said that because the discussion falls under the personnel category, it was eligible for executive session. No action was taken in open session.