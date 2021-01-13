The City Council agreed Tuesday that City Manager Michael Cleghorn can designate City of Lawton employees to help with the COVID-19 vaccination process being coordinated by the Comanche County Health Department.
Council members were unanimous in their endorsement of a request from Brandie Combs, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5, seeking assistance from the city for educational efforts on the vaccine process and manning telephone calls from residents. Comb’s 10-county region in Southwest Oklahoma includes Comanche County.
Combs said she was seeking temporary assistance with the process that almost everyone at the Comanche County Health Department is involved in working, as they begin inoculating residents with the vaccine that offers protection against COVID-19. Combs said her region has deployed PODs (points of distribution) in Comanche County on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, along with PODs once or twice a week throughout Region 5.
“Now, we’re in the critical time in the pandemic,” Combs said, noting while she has sufficient personnel to handle inoculations, based on the amount of vaccine designated to Southwest Oklahoma, other areas are lacking. “We need help.”
That help could come in the form of communicating with the group now designated to receive the vaccine: those age 65 and older. Combs said while not everyone in this demographic is without technical abilities, many are challenged by the digital directions to sign up for appointments and have been trying traditional methods to get information.
“We’re being overrun with phone calls,” Combs said, explaining many residents are calling the health department to get the information they need and have been unsuccessful because of the overwhelming demand for information and the lack of people to provide it.
That is especially important because residents who want the vaccine must first register, then will be sent an email notification whether they have been accepted (meaning, they are members of the group now being vaccinated). Combs said her staff needs help getting information out, helping direct people to the registration portal, helping them actually make appointments and exwplaining the process.
Combs said Tuesday’s request to the City Council is her first formal presentation, but entities have been contacting the health department asking what they could do. Her suggestion for help from the City of Lawton: a dedicated phone line or call center for residents seeking information, and people to man it and answer questions. That process will be informational, she said, adding it won’t mean collecting personal medical data.
Mayor Stan Booker, noting he had already talked to several council members, asked the group as a whole to approve the idea and authorize Cleghorn to start the process. Booker said any overtime associated with fulfilling the request could be funded from the city’s economic development fund.
Council members said several city departments could be used in the process, including the staff at Lawton Public Library because that facility is only partially open to the public. Cleghorn said members of the Lawton Fire Department also could be tapped.
Combs said some firefighters fit under the Medical Reserve Corps, credentialed people who, because of their backgrounds and training, can be used for medical-related activities such as issuing inoculations. Combs said that designation is one of three areas that the health department has identified for residents/entities offering help.
Help isn’t yet needed with vaccines, she said, explaining the number of vaccines issued in a particular week depends on the allocation from the state. While the Southwest region issued just under 10,000 doses the first week, only 2,000 doses were available this week. Availability depends on how much vaccine Oklahoma is issued by federal officials, and health officials expect those dosages to vary from week to week.
In other business, the council unanimously endorsed a plan from Lawton Community Theatre’s (LCT) governing board to lease the National Guard Armory in Elmer Thomas Park as its new site. The theatre has been using the John Denney Playhouse on Northwest Bell Avenue since 1966, but the building has multiple problems, including its inadequate size and the fact it frequently floods because it is located in the flood plain.
LCT has proposed leasing the armory from the City of Lawton (which took ownership of the structure from the State of Oklahoma in 2015) and turning it into a theater complex that also could be used for larger events. That proposal is contingent upon raising the funding to renovate the armory, and that plan, in turn, hinged on council approval. Cleghorn said the proposal is one the city could easily allow because the structure is vacant except for some easily-removed materials from the Parks and Recreation Department.