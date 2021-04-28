The City Council added almost $200,000 in expenditures to the city budget Tuesday, approving amendments that designate additional revenues from the hotel-motel tax to two entities.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce asked for $100,042 to be added to its allotment of hotel-motel funding, while the FISTA Development Trust Authority sought $81,000 in additional funding for its marketing and advertising budget. Both allocations are possible because that tax revenue is coming in in excess of the $600,000 projected because hotel and motel occupancy rates are higher than city administrators expected when calculating revenues for the 2020-2021 fiscal year during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamber officials said when they agreed to accept $270,000 for this fiscal year (about half of what they normally get for tourism and military affairs spending) the agreement specified they could seek additional funding if hotel-motel tax revenues were greater than projected.
While the council agreed to designate additional hotel-motel tax revenues, those funds can’t be transferred until the council votes to amend the city budget it set into place last spring. Mayor Stan Booker said the council will meet in a short special session on Friday to approve that amendment, after urging the council to make its decision quickly.
Chamber President Krista Ratliff said the additional revenue will allow the chamber and its Visitor’s Bureau to continue with activities that bring tourism dollars to Lawton-Fort Sill. While tourism activities are down significantly from what they were in 2019, they are better than projected and are increasing, Ratliff said.
She said to date, the chamber has booked 773 hotel/motel room nights, with an additional 1,940 expected in the future. It also supported 17 events and wants to do more, including taking action to change plans by the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association to return its annual show to Texas. Ratliff said the chamber was only able to provide about half the funding it typically provides to the show, and organizers said they planned to take the event back to Texas.
“We asked them to wait,” Ratliff said, adding chamber officials want to be able to offer the association its full funding.
Activities to be funded with the increased funding include advertising and marketing, and $5,000 for the annual legislative reception.
“I totally support this,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, adding that because hotel-motel tax funding is greater than projected, the chamber should be able to use the additional revenue to attract more events that put more people in hotel rooms.
The 5.5 percent tax — to be raised to 7 percent — is charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton and allocated to activities and entities that support tourism and economic development.
The council also voted to use its economic development fund (supported by hotel-motel tax revenue) to allocate $81,000 more to the FISTA Development Trust Authority, the citizens board created by the council earlier this year to operate Central Mall. While some empty storefronts will be developed into offices for military defense contractors, city officials said they plan to keep the retailers who already are located in the mall, while trying to attract others.
Burk, the council’s representative on the trust authority, and Jason Wells, representing the retail management company that controls the retail portion of the mall, said a marketing campaign is crucial if Lawton wants to improve the economic health of the commercial complex.
The trust authority took that step by selecting the Moore-based firm Freestyle Creative to head a campaign that will include steps to “rebrand” the mall. Freestyle, working with the Edmond-based PR firm Gooden Group, explained their plan to the council, outlining a campaign that Freestyle President Kelley Gann said would attract attention and new retail activity.
FISTA Trust Authority members have said that campaign will include retail tenants around the mall, as well as other portions of the city. City officials said the opportunity to strengthen the mall and its tenants is too good to ignore.
“Our opportunities at the mall are endless now,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, the former head of planning who also works with the FISTA board.
“It’s got to happen,” said Wells, of the marketing campaign.
The problem: FISTA’s existing budget has $11,100 designated for marketing and advertising, while Freestyle Creative’s contract calls for $98,200. Burk and others said those funds represent what is needed for work for the rest of the fiscal year; FISTA intends to come back with an additional funding request in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins cast the only “no” vote against the request, explaining after the meeting that she thinks more discussion is needed on exactly what will be done.