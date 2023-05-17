Aquatics map in Elmer Thomas Park

Conceptual designs by Halff Associates show what the east side of Elmer Thomas Park could look like, by adding an aquatics center and other amenities near the existing Playground in the Park and splash pad.

 Map courtesy of Halff Associates

The City Council has accepted a master plan outlining an aquatics center in Elmer Thomas Park, as well as a recommendation to convert three wading pools to splash pads.

But, discussion on specific projects won’t take place until June.