Lawton Citizens Police Academy begins Jan. 5

Ever wonder why traffic stops are conducted the way they are? How detectives investigate a crime scene? What the records department does? The role police play in the community in general?
Lawton Police Department will answer your questions at its annual Citizens Police Academy, which begins Jan. 5 at Great Plains Technology Center's Building 900.
A concept that stretches back to the 1990s, the 12-week academy is designed to give residents an overall view of Lawton Police Department in a format that encourages one-on-one interaction between officers and the public as specific topics are introduced each week, said LPD Sgt. Matt Dimmitt. Courses include discussion as well as hands-on experience so residents can get a genuine feel for — and better understanding of — what city police do in the course of their days.
That understanding stretches both ways, Dimmittt said, explaining while residents are learning from officers, those officers also are learning things from residents that can help bridge a gap that can be wide at times.
"We cannot do our jobs without citizens," Dimmitt said, adding police are equally important to citizens and their daily lives.
Dimmitt said that's why the academy is important: the goal is to give up to 25 citizens a genuine understanding of how the department operates. Dimmitt and Sgt. Christopher Blessing, the department's public information officer, said that knowledge is important beyond common information; residents also will learn why police officers do what they do. Hint: in most instances, actions that draw criticism are merely officers enforcing laws set by others.
Call it "building bridges," Dimmitt said, of explanations that can help lessen misunderstandings between police officers and the community at large. That miscommunication goes both ways: Dimmitt said sometimes officers don't fully understand an issue in the community.
"They tell us what we can do to fix the problem," he said about discussions, adding that sometimes the solution is as simple as officers interacting with the public: a friendly wave or smiling when they make eye contact.
While academy participants must be at least age 18 (there is a junior academy for youth), those who enroll vary widely. Dimmitt said participants have ranged from age 18 to those in their 80s, and come from all walks of life and areas across Comanche County, from community leaders and business owners to "Joe Blow Citizen." He said there have been participants who were vehemently anti-police when they began the academy, but became some of the department's biggest supporters by the time it was done.
"We're not going to agree 100 percent of the time," he said, adding there will be enough agreement to allow each side see the other's point of view.
That's a large part of the reason one-on-one interaction is important, he said of a process that invites discussions. Hands-on also is key: doing a building search, participating in a mock traffic stop, doing a mock crime scene, going through a court session with District Judge Scott Meaders, a former City of Lawton city attorney.
Dimmitt said he understands enrolling in the academy is a huge commitment of time, but the effort is worth it.
"This is important to citizens within the community," he said.