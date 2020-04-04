Several weeks into social distancing and government-issued stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawton faith communities are starting to get the hang of their new normal.
From streaming worship services to expanding children’s ministry options, churches are getting creative with how they reach out to their congregants.
“It’s actually going pretty smoothly,” said Sarah Everitt, creative services director at Lawton First Assembly (LFA).
MAKING ADJUSTMENTS
LFA has been livestreaming regularly scheduled services for two weeks. Last week they added streaming a devotional at 10 a.m. each weekday.
Everitt said they are making adjustments as they see needs arise, including making online services more accessible to all viewers.
“We have several congregants who are deaf, so we started a new Facebook group called ‘LFA Deaf Ministry,’ and we have an interpreter who is there during services while we’re Facebook Live streaming,” Everitt said.
Everitt said tech issues like sound quality have been some of the biggest challenges to overcome in the process of transitioning to remote gatherings. But congregants are definitely tuning in.
“We try to be as interactive as we can in our live (stream), and we’ve had huge engagement on Facebook Live,” she said. “People are really thankful and appreciative that they can still be at church even though it’s not in a building.”
Operations are also humming right along at Bethlehem Baptist Church, though the new normal has taken some getting used to.
“Preaching to chairs, it’s a little awkward,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Willie B. Smith, with a chuckle. “But the convenient thing is, you have some people watching live, then you have more people watching later that day and later that week.”
Smith said the church is doing what it can to encourage congregants who are “on the front lines” working in health care.
“We have nurses and doctors, and you can tell they are a little overwhelmed,” Smith said. “They are now our new heroes, and we continue to lift them up; they are certainly in harm’s way.”
At Centenary United Methodist Church, congregants are also gathering virtually. Though the meetings bring relief, separation can be straining.
“The first week we were all pumped up on adrenaline,” said the church’s Senior Pastor Robert Gorrell. “By the second week, we felt the reality and missed our people. It’s a family and it’s our home, we miss that.”
Three thousand families have been tuning in each week to regular services, devotionals, Bible studies and children’s and youth ministry meetings.
“All of that takes a lot of coordination and practice and planning, all while trying to keep the building empty,” Gorrell said. “It’s hard on the staff. Most people who are on church staffs are outgoing, relational people, and now they’re not getting that directly.”
Weekly, Gorrell said staff members are calling about 10 church members.
“We don’t text or leave a message, we make sure to have a conversation,” Gorrell said. “It’s very important we check on their health and well-being and make time to fellowship on the phone.”
And though digital connection is critical, Gorrell said some days, it doesn’t feel like enough.
“We can’t visit our people in the hospital or nursing homes,” he said, “and that is heartbreaking.”
FINANCIAL STRAIN
Churches across the nation will likely face financial challenges this year as congregants aren’t able to physically pass around collection plates. But churches in Lawton don’t seem too concerned yet.
“We’ve been very blessed, our people are very faithful,” Gorrell said. “We are right on our budget, where we are supposed to be. Now, if this goes one for two or three months more and more people lose jobs, that could change dramatically.”
Bethlehem Baptist hasn’t had to worry either, according to Smith.
“We do have a core that will continue to give, but of course, giving has gone down,” Smith said. “I thank the Lord we are not in debt, God has blessed us with savings.”
At LFA, staff is mindful of the changes, but optimistic.
“Support has gone down,” Everitt said, “but we do offer online giving, and that has gone up.”
Centenary United was already receiving a majority of its donations electronically, which Gorrell said hasn’t been affected.
“Of course, costs will be down, from utilities to the Sunday school curriculum we aren’t purchasing right now,” Gorrell said.
For now, finances don’t seem to be interrupting the missions of Lawton’s church communities.
“We definitely feel it and are trying to be as responsible as possible and not spend as much as we can,” Everitt said. “At the same time, we are still reaching out and ministering to people.”
PLANNING AHEAD
Some local churches are taking things week by week, others are now starting to make plans more in advance.
Centenary United made the decision to keep its building closed through at least April 30.
“The big question marks for us are going into the summer,” Gorrell said. “Youth and children’s camps, vacation Bible school — we just don’t know right now.”
The church will host services online for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday.
“It’s extremely hard,” Gorrell said. “I’ve been ordained for 35 yeras, and I’ve never not had a Holy Week.”
Bethlehem Baptist plans to partner with six other Baptist churches across Oklahoma to highlight the Seven Last Sayings of Christ during Holy Week. Each church’s pastor, including Smith, will give a 10-minute message on one saying, and all will be shared via the churchs’ social media accounts on Good Friday.
LFA is still formulating its plans for the coming weeks and months, though Everitt said they started planning for Easter services this week.
“The priority long term is keeping people connected and not isolated,” she said. “I’ve been super busy, I haven’t really even had time to process how I feel about all of this, it’s been go go go.”
Only time will tell how the pandemic will affect local faith groups.
“I’m excited because I feel like it’s an opportunity for churches to reach out in new and different ways,” Everitt said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our faith community, of how they are responding to the needs of people around them.”