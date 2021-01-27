A new session of GriefShare will begin Wednesday at Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C, with a special event on the loss of a spouse.
GriefShare is a grief recovery support program group where persons who have lost a loved one can find help and support. The sessions are video driven with small group discussions.
The group will meet from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday for 13 weeks starting Feb. 10 in the church’s Discipleship area. Signs will be posted at the east entrance to the building.
Masks will be worn and social distance will be observed.