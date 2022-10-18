Volunteers of all ages from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church showed up Saturday morning to help unload a massive truck load of pumpkins.
One by one the group lugged more than 800 pumpkins of different shapes, sizes, and colors for St. Paul’s 3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch. The church, 910 NW 38th, sells the pumpkins throughout the month of October and proceeds go toward donations to various charitable organizations such as Hungry Hearts, Family Promise, and the Salvation Army.
The volunteers included members of the church and Key Club students from local schools looking to earn their volunteer hours. The workers all lined up in front of the church and helped pass the pumpkins off down an almost conveyer belt type of line.
The Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey, pastor of St. Paul’s, discussed why the church and its members put in the time to help with not only an event like this one but all other volunteer opportunities the church provides as well.
“Part of what we do at St. Paul’s is something we call love and action ministries,” she said. “It’s all in the community, we don’t have one signature thing we do here, we work with all these other agencies and we have lots of volunteers in the community so that we can do our best to give back and try to spread God’s love.”
According to Tobey, the church was able to raise enough money selling pumpkins last year to give each charity a $500 donation.
“This year I’m hoping to do much more.” Tobey said, “I’m hoping we can get the word out and we can get people to come see and get these pumpkins sold.”
The pumpkin patch will officially open to the public today.
Pumpkins will be available Monday through Sunday, and will continue through to Halloween. The church will also be hosting a special Trunk or Treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29.