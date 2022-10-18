Volunteers of all ages from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church showed up Saturday morning to help unload a massive truck load of pumpkins.

One by one the group lugged more than 800 pumpkins of different shapes, sizes, and colors for St. Paul’s 3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch. The church, 910 NW 38th, sells the pumpkins throughout the month of October and proceeds go toward donations to various charitable organizations such as Hungry Hearts, Family Promise, and the Salvation Army.