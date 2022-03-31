After 46 years in operation, the Lawton Christian School and Crusader Kids Preschool will close its doors for the last time in May.
The school’s closure comes after years of falling enrollment and increased operational costs. Donna Lofton, the head of the school, said it was impossible for the owners to continue operations at current costs.
“It’s just not economically feasible for us to stay open,” Lofton said on Wednesday.
The decision to close the school comes after the closure of the campus’ high school, which was shuttered two years ago.
The entire campus will be operated by Cache Public Schools, which was already in talks to purchase the former high school before the closure was announced on Tuesday.
Lofton said that some of the current employees of the school may continue to work at the buildings as Cache Public Schools takes over operation.
“We’re not sure, some of us may continue,” Lofton said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Cache Public Schools is still in the process of deciding what to do with the buildings long-term. While work is being done to construct a new middle school for the district paid for by a recent bond issue, the immediate plan is to use the school as a temporary middle school, according to Cache Superintendent Chad Hance.
Many students who attended Lawton Christian School will likely begin attending classes at Cache Public Schools, a scenario the district is preparing for.
“We’re discussing our capacity and staffing,” Hance said. “We’re trying to find out what accommodations we need to handle new students. We’re considering whether or not we need to hire new staff, we don’t want to overcrowd any of our classrooms.”
Hance said that whether the bulk of the students go in Cache depends on where students live, and whether their parents decide to continue sending them to a private school.
“If they’re in our district, they might attend school here,” Hance said. “It depends on different factors; they’ll have to make a choice to decide where they want to attend.”