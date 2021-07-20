A Monday afternoon shooting at a northwest Lawton apartment complex has resulted in the death of a minor.
“The child has passed,” said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Police and first responders were called around 4:45 p.m. to Summit Ridge Apartments, 6921 W. Gore, regarding a gunshot victim.
Grubbs said the victim received a head wound and was in critical condition at a local hospital Monday night. By Tuesday, the child had died.
Police aren’t releasing more information into the incident, including the age and sex of the child.
“The lieutenant said we are going to hold off on confirming anything else today,” Grubbs said Tuesday.