Longing for a unique learning experience? Ready to just get out of the house after the last year? The Annual Lawton Chautauqua has the cure for what ails you.
This yearly event features scholars from across the country hosting daily workshops and evening lectures. During the afternoon, the scholars present research on a number of topics related to their field of expertise. In the evening, the scholars transform into famous individuals from history to give lecturers about that individual’s life.
Tuesday marked the first day of the 2021 Lawton Chautauqua. While the workshops and lectures are held virtually, the Lawton Public Library is hosting viewing parties in the building’s meeting room for anyone who would like to get the group experience.
Frantzie Couch has been on the local Chautauqua committee for 10 years now. This is the first time the event has gone virtual, which has created opportunities for new fans to enjoy Chautauqua.
“The technology can be a bit overwhelming, but we’ve got it straightened out,” Couch said.
Couch had the technology running smoothly by the time the first attendees started streaming. Among them was Carol Stayer. A longtime fan of Chautauqua, Stayer has attended many of the past events and said she clears her calendar each year just to attend.
“I mean they’re entertaining, they’re educational and they’re free — what’s not to love,” Stayer said.
Stayer was at the library to watch a workshop by Chautauqua scholar Karen Vuranch about literature during the first World War. Stayer has every intention of attending every workshop for the event, she even has her favorite scholar.
“I love anything that Dr. Doug does,” Stayer said.
And while Stayer and her friends were enjoying the presentation in the company of one another at the library, dozens of other attendees were watching virtually.
There will be live viewings of each event offered at the Lawton Public library. For those who would like to attend a virtual organization, registration is available at bigmarker.com/series/LawtonChautauqua/series_summit.