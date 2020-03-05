On Feb. 8 in Lawton’s McMahon House, the Lawton chapter of the Oklahoma Society National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted its annual Colonial Tea and distributed various monetary awards for its Junior American Citizens Contest and Good Citizens program. The Oklahoma society’s State Regent Sue Allen was in attendance.
For the society’s Junior American Citizens Contest, contestants wrote a poem following the prompt “The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment – American Women Rise and Shine.” Awards were given to high school students in grades 10th and 11th. The sophomore winners included Elizabeth Omusinde in first place for her poem “Out of Ashes;” Makayla Hernandez in second place for her poem “The Spark;” and Liz Vazquez-Rivera in third place for her poem “The Cover of the Newspaper.” The junior winners included Nathaniel Bowman in first place for his poem “Milkweed;” Hannah Warner in second place for her poem “Lips;” and Mia Di Renzo in third place for her poem “The Parade.” Those who placed first each received $50.
“We are thrilled that we can honor local students as Junior American Citizens through our contest,” said Lawton Chapter Regent Brenda Dally. “It is important for the rights and responsibility of citizenship to be taught at a young age, and allowing students to learn about those rights and responsibilities through creative expression makes those rights and responsibilities more personal.”
The society’s Good Citizens program is a way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit dependability, service, leadership, patriotism and good citizenship in his/her homes, schools and communities. The students were selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities. Those honored as DAR Good Citizens were Jacob Compton from Lawton, John Hall from Apache, Colton Laughlin from Mangum, and Justin Webb from Altus. Honorees were asked to submit an essay using the prompt “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” focusing on the question: “You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?” The Good Citizens essay contest winner was Jacob Compton of Lawton and he received $75.
“There are good citizens all over Southwest Oklahoma,” Dally said, “and for our chapter to be able to celebrate young good citizens through our Good Citizens program is a true honor. The Good Citizens program was established in 1934, and I am proud our chapter honors young people from Southwest Oklahoma.”
