If you're planning a small gathering on city property, your life will be getting a lot easier beginning in mid-October.
City Council members have amended city code provisions that now requires everyone — no matter what the size of gathering — to obtain event or assembly permits to use public areas such as parks and streets.
"Current code doesn't work," said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, explaining a city permit is required for any assembly or parade on or in a public area "and it's very impractical."
She said under existing code, those permits are required even for events intended for less than 25 people.
"That's what parks are for," she said, of such assemblies.
Now, that means anyone using any street, alley, park or other property owned or controlled by the City of Lawton requires an assembly or event permit, no matter how many people are attending.
The new system, which goes into effect 30 days after the council approved it Sept. 13 (or, mid-October), sets a tiered system into place, meaning the bigger the event and the more people that event brings in, the higher the fees and the more details are needed. That's an adjustment current code doesn't allow, James said, adding current regulations mean "all or nothing," meaning events ranging from formal parades to family reunions are treated the same.
"It's the same process," she said.
Starting in mid-October, an event (meaning, something that needs a permit) is defined as a gathering of 25 or more people, congregating, standing or moving on a public street, right of way, easement, sidewalk, or other city owned or controlled property for recreation, celebration or entertainment. Those with less than 25 people won't need a permit, James said.
The event permit system will have three tiers: private-minor (private event for up to 100 people), public-minor (public event for up to 500 people) and public-major (public event for more than 500 people). Each tier has its own regulations and approval process, defined in city code, James said. And, while permit fees are $25 for private-minor, $75 for public-minor and $100 for public-major, the total cost will be based on the request for city assistance and the cost of providing that assistance.
Differences will be acknowledged for the type of gathering. An assembly will be defined as a group of 25 or more people, congregating, standing or moving on a public street, right of way, easement, sidewalk or other city owned or controlled property "for purposes such as a protest or demonstration, or other like activity other than those defined under events." Assembly permits will be $10.
The new code specifies that no group of more than 25 people may use any public way without a permit, and that permit must be approved by the Parks and Recreation director. In addition to gatherings of less than 25 people, permits will not be required for events held entirely indoors or in the municipal pool, where public facilities rental agreements have been obtained.